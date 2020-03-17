Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,678,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 134,776 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Aptiv worth $159,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $5.23 on Tuesday, reaching $45.89. 184,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,558. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $51.08 and a twelve month high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.33%.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.55.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

