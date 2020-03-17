Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APYX shares. ValuEngine raised Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APYX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 609.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the third quarter valued at $87,000. 53.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APYX stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.46. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $8.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 7.93.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 66.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

