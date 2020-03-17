Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Position Boosted by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,665,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 302,600 shares during the quarter. Aqua America makes up approximately 1.8% of Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Aqua America worth $172,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 11.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Aqua America by 2.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Aqua America by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aqua America by 9.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aqua America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

WTR traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.47. 2,641,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,419. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Aqua America Inc has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $52.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Aqua America’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

