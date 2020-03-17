Aragon Price Down 55.9% Over Last 7 Days (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Aragon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00010074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, GOPAX, Bitfinex and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 55.9% against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a market capitalization of $16.96 million and $1.60 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.79 or 0.02243262 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 360.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00191618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00033993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00036131 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,615,203 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, AirSwap, GOPAX, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Liqui, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

