ARAW Price Down 71.6% Over Last 7 Days (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. One ARAW token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Hotbit and LATOKEN. ARAW has a market cap of $4,559.93 and approximately $3.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded 71.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00056050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000646 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00067336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.93 or 0.04063488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039374 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018565 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012685 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a token. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken.

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

