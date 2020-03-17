ARbit Trading Down 49.9% Over Last 7 Days (ARB)

ARbit (CURRENCY:ARB) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One ARbit coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ARbit has traded 49.9% lower against the dollar. ARbit has a market capitalization of $4,000.34 and approximately $38.00 worth of ARbit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ARbit Coin Profile

ARbit (ARB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. ARbit’s total supply is 10,830,050 coins. ARbit’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ARbit Coin Trading

ARbit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

