Arbor Wealth Management LLC Buys 990 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.5% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,139,892,000 after buying an additional 267,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after buying an additional 633,366 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.73.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $242.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,111.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.74. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

