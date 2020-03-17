Arcblock (ABT) Trading Down 34.8% Over Last 7 Days

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $6.75 million and $3.08 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for $0.0685 or 0.00001295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, OKEx, Gate.io and Cobinhood. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018558 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 273.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.76 or 0.02225883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00192248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00034886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00035477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, BitMart, LBank, DDEX, Gate.io, Huobi, OKEx, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Bithumb and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

