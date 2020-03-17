Arepacoin One Day Volume Reaches $108.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $36,323.26 and approximately $108.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00083276 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,933,066 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info.

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

