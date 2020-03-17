Argentum (ARG) Price Hits $0.0002

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar. Argentum has a total market cap of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Profile

Argentum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

