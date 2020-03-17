Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $484.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) will report $484.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $491.30 million and the lowest is $480.30 million. Argo Group posted sales of $456.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Argo Group.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15). The business had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.97 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARGO. TheStreet downgraded Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGO opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. Argo Group has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $78.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average of $64.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 5,000 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $175,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss purchased 1,515 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.30 per share, with a total value of $48,934.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at $229,556.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Argo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Argo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Argo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Argo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

