Argus Trims Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Target Price to $38.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Argus from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s previous close.

JBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

NYSE:JBL opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. Jabil has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average of $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Jabil had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jabil news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $200,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,657 over the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

