Ariel Investments LLC Acquires 334 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,912 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COST traded up $23.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,917. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.20.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

