Ariel Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,059,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,109.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 244,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,554,000 after buying an additional 224,303 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 37,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.27. 19,281,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,529,338. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.55. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

