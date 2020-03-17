Ariel Investments LLC Boosts Position in AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,585 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 4.81% of AstroNova worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in AstroNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in AstroNova by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in AstroNova by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in AstroNova by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 189,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in AstroNova by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24. AstroNova Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.22). AstroNova had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $30.48 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstroNova Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. AstroNova’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Dougherty & Co lowered AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

