Ariel Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP)

Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.64% of Jernigan Capital worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 277.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Jernigan Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Jernigan Capital stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,697. Jernigan Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $303.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other news, CEO John A. Good purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $137,517.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,106.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark O. Decker acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $29,415.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $465,561.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,900 shares of company stock worth $176,857 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.