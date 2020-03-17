Ariel Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,483 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,069 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Foot Locker worth $16,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 432.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

FL stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.22. 296,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,384,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $65.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.63.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

FL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.56.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

