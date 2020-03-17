Ariel Investments LLC Buys 11,500 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Mosaic worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 879.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 5,268.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mosaic from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

MOS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.45. 136,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,908,455. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45. Mosaic Co has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

In related news, VP Bruce M. Bodine purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $68,420.00. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $259,140 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

