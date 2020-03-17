Ariel Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Ariel Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,214,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 214,089 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 4.40% of Acacia Research worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACTG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 25,183 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Acacia Research during the first quarter worth $168,000. 57.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ACTG stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,947. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $108.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.50. Acacia Research Corp has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.50.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

