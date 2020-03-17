Ariel Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

Ariel Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,135 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 1.28% of Tejon Ranch worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 102,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,752 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 32,027 shares during the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 226,137 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 70,753 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 161,553 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,002 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tejon Ranch news, major shareholder Dt Four Partners, Llc acquired 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $37,358.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,077,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,448.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Tejon Ranch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:TRC traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,041. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30. Tejon Ranch has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market cap of $334.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

