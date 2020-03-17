Ariel Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS)

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its position in AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,721 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.27% of AquaVenture worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in AquaVenture by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 158,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AquaVenture during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AquaVenture by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 119,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AquaVenture by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in AquaVenture by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AquaVenture alerts:

Shares of AquaVenture stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $25.99. The stock had a trading volume of 62,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,526. AquaVenture Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $849.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.98.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $52.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WAAS shares. Roth Capital cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AquaVenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James cut AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.08.

AquaVenture Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for AquaVenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaVenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.