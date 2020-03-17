Ariel Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Equity Commonwealth worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,997,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,714,000 after acquiring an additional 491,147 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,244,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,018,000 after buying an additional 1,603,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,448,000 after buying an additional 198,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,047,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,232,000 after buying an additional 688,388 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,007,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,897,000 after purchasing an additional 39,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQC. ValuEngine downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of EQC stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.68. The company had a trading volume of 57,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 75.91 and a current ratio of 75.91. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.47.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 385.36%. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

