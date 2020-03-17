Ariel Investments LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA)

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its position in Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 688,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654,228 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned 1.35% of Alithya Group worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALYA. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 38,547 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 1,468.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 205,560 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,111,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,353 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,576,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 36,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period.

Shares of Alithya Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.71. 6,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,478. Alithya Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $50.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.51 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

