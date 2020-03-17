Ariel Investments LLC Has $11.01 Million Holdings in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,615,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 542,923 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 3.34% of ORBCOMM worth $11,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the third quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 1,024.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

ORBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ ORBC traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. 64,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,539. The company has a market capitalization of $156.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. ORBCOMM Inc has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.87 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. Analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

