Ariel Investments LLC Has $5.12 Million Position in Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 230,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 6.03% of Strattec Security worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Strattec Security by 69.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth about $1,039,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Strattec Security by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Strattec Security by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after buying an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STRT traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.15. 28 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a market cap of $63.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94. Strattec Security Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $31.22.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $106.28 million for the quarter. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 0.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Strattec Security Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Strattec Security’s payout ratio is 19.72%.

STRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Strattec Security in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Strattec Security from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

