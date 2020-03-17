Ariel Investments LLC Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,647 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 6.75% of Lakeland Industries worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 76,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 20,280 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 215,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 224,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAKE traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $17.43. 39,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,130. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.92 million, a PE ratio of 1,729.00 and a beta of -0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

