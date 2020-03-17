Ariel Investments LLC Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP)

Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 210,658 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 11.46% of Perceptron worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCP. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Perceptron during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perceptron by 94.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 114,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 55,646 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in Perceptron by 3.1% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 234,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Perceptron by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 34,879 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCP traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,807. Perceptron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Perceptron had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. Analysts forecast that Perceptron, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perceptron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

About Perceptron

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

