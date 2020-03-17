Ariel Investments LLC Has $8.25 Million Stock Holdings in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 618,228 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Anixter International worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Anixter International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,077,000 after acquiring an additional 35,943 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anixter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,538,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anixter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,042,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Anixter International by 960.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 226,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,902,000 after purchasing an additional 205,553 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anixter International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXE. ValuEngine raised shares of Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

NYSE AXE traded down $5.97 on Tuesday, hitting $76.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,215. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Anixter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $99.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.36 and its 200 day moving average is $84.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.55. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Anixter International’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Anixter International Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

