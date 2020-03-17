Ariel Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,901 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 6.65% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPIX shares. TheStreet downgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

CPIX traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.87. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,068. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $57.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.30. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

