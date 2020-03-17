Ariel Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.61% of Horace Mann Educators worth $10,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 536,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,414,000 after buying an additional 40,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HMN. ValuEngine downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $159,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.73. 12,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,494. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average of $43.94. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 12.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

