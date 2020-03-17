Ariel Investments LLC Invests $1.64 Million in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of InterDigital Wireless at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at $2,678,000. Boston Partners grew its position in InterDigital Wireless by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 44,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in InterDigital Wireless by 2,350.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 321,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,869,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Wireless stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,558. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average of $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $72.66.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.17. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $102.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on IDCC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

