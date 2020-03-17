Ariel Investments LLC Invests $2.94 Million in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 362,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,000. Ariel Investments LLC owned 1.25% of Zagg at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Zagg in the 4th quarter valued at $3,664,000. Signia Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zagg by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 596,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 195,613 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Zagg in the 4th quarter valued at $837,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zagg by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 938,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 100,340 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Zagg by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,289,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 90,027 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZAGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Craig Hallum lowered Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Zagg from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Zagg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In related news, CEO Chris Ahern acquired 14,705 shares of Zagg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $39,703.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 195,248 shares in the company, valued at $527,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 30,438 shares of company stock worth $83,747. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZAGG stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,869. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $84.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.28. Zagg Inc has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.29 million. Zagg had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zagg Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

