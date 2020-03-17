Ariel Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN)

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,781,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 125,015 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 4.56% of Kindred Biosciences worth $15,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 742,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 40,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KIN. Guggenheim lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kindred Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

KIN traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,928. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market cap of $269.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of -0.03. Kindred Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $11.93.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 1,461.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

