Ariel Investments LLC Purchases 323,531 Shares of Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,373,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,531 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 23.24% of Ballantyne Strong worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 619,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

BTN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.66. 3,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,932. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

In related news, Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 8,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $27,119.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 121,108 shares of company stock valued at $388,724 in the last 90 days.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.