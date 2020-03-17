Ariel Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,384 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 2.37% of GSI Technology worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSIT. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of GSI Technology by 14.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of GSI Technology by 24.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of GSI Technology by 7.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GSI Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of GSI Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

GSIT stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.35. 11,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,452. GSI Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.36 million, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter.

In other GSI Technology news, VP Didier Lasserre sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $30,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

