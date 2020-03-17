Ariel Investments LLC Sells 110,331 Shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 110,331 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 1.75% of CPI Aerostructures worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 552,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 80,940 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 592,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 757,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 50,590 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 18.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 259,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 39,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded CPI Aerostructures from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVU traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 83,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,894. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $8.64.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

