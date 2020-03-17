Ariel Investments LLC Sells 11,800 Shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV)

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its position in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.63% of Movado Group worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,024,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,270,000 after purchasing an additional 514,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 430,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 139,076 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 342,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 147,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of MOV stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $11.26. 10,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,708. Movado Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $241.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

