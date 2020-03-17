Ariel Investments LLC Sells 130,118 Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 982,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130,118 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 3.38% of EMCORE worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 673.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 115,405 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.85. 108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,760. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07. EMCORE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.38.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of EMCORE in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.55.

In other EMCORE news, Director Stephen L. Domenik bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

