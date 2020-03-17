Ariel Investments LLC Sells 209,956 Shares of PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 209,956 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.68% of PC Tel worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in PC Tel by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PC Tel by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Tel during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PC Tel by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 88,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of PC Tel during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PC Tel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of PC Tel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of PC Tel from $10.25 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,921. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.99 million, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.07. PC Tel Inc has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $9.65.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. PC Tel had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $22.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PC Tel Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. PC Tel’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

