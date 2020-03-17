Ariel Investments LLC Sells 51,400 Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE)

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 51,400 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 2.12% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFE. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

NYSE:SFE traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $4.86. 13,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,949. The company has a market capitalization of $130.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 10.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The asset manager reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.36. Equities analysts anticipate that Safeguard Scientifics, Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.