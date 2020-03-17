Ariel Investments LLC Sells 60,729 Shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 965,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60,729 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 2.03% of Enzo Biochem worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Enzo Biochem by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,353,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 54,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Enzo Biochem by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enzo Biochem by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 39,009 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Enzo Biochem by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Enzo Biochem by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enzo Biochem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of ENZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 30,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,466. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $99.40 million, a PE ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 1.92%.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

