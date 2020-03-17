Ariel Investments LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205,571 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.03. 1,681,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,986. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $57.37 and a 52-week high of $83.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.78.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

