Arionum Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last Week (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Arionum has a market cap of $50,054.65 and approximately $26,445.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arionum has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Arionum coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,258.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.94 or 0.02166665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.94 or 0.03402650 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00641343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00017213 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00679281 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00086627 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00025274 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00464410 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018403 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com.

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.