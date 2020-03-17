Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Upgraded to Hold by Loop Capital

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $83.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $95.00. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AWI. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

AWI traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.56. 599,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,713. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.25. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 76.46%. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

