Arqma (ARQ) One Day Volume Tops $24.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Arqma has traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $9,009.15 and $24.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma's total supply is 10,070,596 coins and its circulating supply is 4,026,053 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Arqma's official website is arqma.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

