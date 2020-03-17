Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $3,671,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,021.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. S&P Equity Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

ARWR opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average is $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.98.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $879,255.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 267,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,076,448.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $1,993,074.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,536 shares in the company, valued at $20,989,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,551 shares of company stock worth $6,215,939 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

