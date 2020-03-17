Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 104.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,773,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.47. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 35,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $2,141,409.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 882,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,080,298.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $1,993,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,989,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,551 shares of company stock worth $6,215,939. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

