Artfinity Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.50 Million (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Artfinity token can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX. Artfinity has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $7.50 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Artfinity has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00056258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000663 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00067713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.08 or 0.04037116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00039402 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018509 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012603 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Artfinity

Artfinity is a token. It launched on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,216,025 tokens. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange.

Artfinity Token Trading

Artfinity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and CHAOEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

