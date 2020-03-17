Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank from $92.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s current price.

AJG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

AJG traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.22. 671,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,956. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.39. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $75.00 and a 52-week high of $109.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 362,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,938 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,394,000 after acquiring an additional 504,222 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth $5,185,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth $168,800,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

