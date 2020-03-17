Artis Turba Achieves Market Cap of $116,142.24 (ARTIS)

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Artis Turba has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Artis Turba token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Artis Turba has a market cap of $116,142.24 and $4,649.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Artis Turba

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,130,008 tokens. Artis Turba’s official message board is medium.com/artisturba. The official website for Artis Turba is artisturba.com.

Artis Turba Token Trading

Artis Turba can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artis Turba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artis Turba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artis Turba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

